Vatican shelves assault probe into Canadian cardinal claims

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement responding to reports this week that Ouellet was one of several people named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec that accused several priests of sexual abuse or assault.

Ouellet, 78, headed the Quebec archdiocese from 2002-2010, when he became the powerful prefect of the Vatican's bishops' office. In that job, he oversees all of the Catholic Church's investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving adults and bishops or cardinals.