Vatican seeks to assure Caritas that papal firings were necessary, not a criticism of work

There was no evidence of financial wrongdoing or sexual misconduct. But former employees described a toxic workplace environment under John, where staffers were bullied, harassed and humiliated. Several quit, giving up sought-after, income tax-free Vatican employment rather than remain in abusive conditions.

On the eve of the Caritas assembly to elect new leaders, John penned a devastating open letter to the Caritas representatives, blasting Czerny's office for a "brutal power grab" and casting his ouster in racial terms. John, a French citizen of Indian descent, said the wealthier donor countries from the "North" had never wanted a Caritas secretary general from the "South" and wanted to impose their will on the confederation, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Czerny insisted that the firings were both necessary and appropriate and were by no means a criticism of Caritas or its work providing emergency aid and development assistance to the neediest around the globe.

The investigation that grew out of the personnel complaints “revealed patterns of workplace relationships and processes that prevented the general secretariat from operating properly; furthermore, they undermined the wellbeing of staff. They put the operations, name and reputation at risk, not only of Caritas Internationalis but of all Caritas’,” Czerny said.