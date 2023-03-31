Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza

The pontiff's return to the Vatican hotel where he lives "is expected for tomorrow, as a result of the last tests of this morning,'' Bruni said.

Medical staff decided to hospitalize him on Wednesday after he returned to his Vatican residence following his customary weekly public audience in St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican reported he had experienced difficult breathing in the previous days.

Bruni on Thursday evening said that antibiotic treatment for bronchitis had resulted in a “marked” improvement in his health.

The hospitalization came four days before Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week.

Francis had already largely stopped celebrating Mass at major Catholic Church holy days because of a chronic knee problem, but had continued to preside at the ceremonies and deliver homilies.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said Friday that Francis would be able to preside over — but not celebrate — Holy Week ceremonies.

The Holy Week appointments include a stamina-taxing late night Way of the Cross procession marked by prayers on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome and Easter Mass on April 9, which is traditionally followed by a long papal speech delivered from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

During Wednesday's hour-long public audience, Francis at times appeared visibly in pain when he moved about and was helped by aides.

