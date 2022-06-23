Vatican releases pope's Canada itinerary in sign trip is on

The publication of the itinerary was delayed for nearly two weeks, leading to speculation Francis might be forced to cancel traveling to Canada as he did his before a planned July 2-7 pilgrimage to Africa.

And the itinerary doesn’t mean the trip is 100% confirmed, since there is now precedent for the Vatican pulling the plug after one was released.

The Vatican published the itinerary for Francis’ planned trip to Congo and South Sudan on May 28. It announced on June 10 that the pope's visit would have to be rescheduled for an undetermined later date because of doctors’ concerns the trip might jeopardize the therapy he is undergoing.

Francis met with Indigenous groups earlier this year and offered a historic apology for the abuses they endured.

“We know that the Holy Father was deeply moved by his encounter with Indigenous Peoples in Rome earlier this year, and that he hopes to build on the important dialogue that took place," the coordinator of the Canada visit, Archbishop Richard Smith, said. "We pray this pilgrimage will serve as another meaningful step in the long journey of healing, reconciliation and hope.”

