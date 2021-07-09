Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

Francis, for his part, was continuing to eat regularly and walk in the corridor after the three-hour surgery Sunday, the Vatican said. It said he had resumed working, “alternating it with moments of reading texts."

He celebrated Mass in the papal private apartment on Thursday afternoon, “attended by all those assisting him during his hospitalization,” the Vatican said.

The Argentine pope has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth because of an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.

John Paul’s first stay at Gemelli was after he was shot during a May 13, 1981 assassination attempt in St. Peter’s Square. Four days later, he delivered his Sunday prayer from the hospital and said: “Pray for the brother who shot me, whom I have sincerely forgiven.”

John Paul was released in June of that year but returned a few weeks later after developing a serious infection that kept him hospitalized for nearly two months.

He returned in subsequent years for broken bones suffered in falls, an appendectomy, respiratory and throat problems as well as to have a benign intestinal tumor removed. The Polish pope, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, died at the Vatican on April 2, 2005.

A pigeon sits by closed window shutters of the Agostino Gemelli hospital, on the 10th floor where Pope Francis was hospitalized Sunday for intestinal surgery, in Rome, Friday, July 9, 2021. The Vatican says Pope Francis is walking, working and has celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he also will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

