Vatican: Pope spends 2nd night 'serenely' in hospital

Due to a chronic knee problem, Francis had already largely stopped celebrating Mass at major Catholic Church holy days but had continued to preside at the ceremonies and deliver homilies.

The Vatican hasn't said when Francis would be released from the hospital. But in a statement late Thursday, it said that based on how Francis' recovery was going, “he could be discharged in the next days.”

It was unclear if Francis, even when back at the Vatican, would be able to preside over, or attend, Holy Week observances. They include a stamina-taxing late night Way of the Cross procession marked by prayers on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome and Easter Mass on April 9, which is traditionally followed by a long papal speech delivered from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

During Wednesday's hour-long public audience, Francis at times appeared visibly in pain when he moved about and was helped by aides.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP