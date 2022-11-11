Vatican opens preliminary abuse probe into French cardinal

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said a search was under way to find a lead investigator with the “necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience.”

Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the retired archbishop of Bordeaux and a former president of the French bishops’ conference, announced the abuse in a letter last week while French bishops were meeting at their annual assembly in Lourdes. The revelation further sparked a crisis within the French Catholic Church, which has been reeling over revelations of decades of abuse and cover-ups detailed in a groundbreaking report last year.