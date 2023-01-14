Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who decried Francis' rule

Right after Pell’s death, it was revealed that the cardinal was the author of a memo that had been circulating for many months. In the memo, Pell had lamented that the current papacy as a “disaster” and a “catastrophe.”

Separately, the day after Pell died, a conservative magazine published what it said was an article by the cardinal decrying as a “toxic nightmare” Francis' determination to sound out Catholic laity on such issues as church teaching on sexuality and the role of women. Those issues are expected to be hotly debated later this year in a meeting of bishops from around the world summoned by Francis to the Vatican.

The day after Pell died, Francis in a condolence telegram paid tribute to the cardinal, saying that while the prelate led the economy office, “he laid the bases with determination and wisdom” for reforms of the Holy See's finance system, which had been taken to task for years by international financial watchdog bodies.

Among the concelebrants at the altar on Saturday was another high-profile Vatican prelate who in recent days had blasted Francis’ leadership of the Roman Catholic church. German Archbishop Georg Gaenswein — like Pell a staunch advocate of the church hierarchy’s more conservative faction and a longtime aide of Pope Benedict XVI — bitterly complained about how he was treated by Francis after Benedict retired in 2013 and Francis was elected as pontiff.

Gaenswein unleashed a torrent of criticism of Francis in interviews hours after Benedict died in retirement at the Vatican on Dec. 31 and in a book published days later.

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia