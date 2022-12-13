Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim

“To associate Mr. Ouellet with such acts creates, in the mind of the ordinary citizen, the perception that Mr. Ouellet is an individual of the same ilk, which he is clearly not,” the cardinal’s lawsuit says.

It said he had experienced “significant psychological anguish” since the woman's allegations went public and that his international reputation was “seriously tarnished.”

Pope Francis shelved a church investigation into Ouellet after a priest investigator interviewed F. and determined there weren't grounds for further investigation because the woman didn't bring forward accusations that warranted it.

Ouellet's lawyers said any damages awarded would be donated to the “fight against sexual abuse of Indigenous peoples in Canada.”