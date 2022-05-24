Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Panthers 2-0 in Game 4 for sweep

The defending champs persevered Monday night despite having goals by Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov waved off within a 48-second span of the second period — the first after Florida coach Andrew Brunette challenged and a lengthy replay review determined Palat lifted the puck out of play along the boards before Mikhail Sergachev fired a shot that Killorn tipped past Bobrovsky.

Less than a minute later, Tampa Bay appeared to take the lead again only to have replay confirm Anthony Cirelli won a faceoff in the left circle with a hand pass that Kucherov rifled through Bobrovsky.

The Panthers became the first Presidents' Trophy winners to be swept by a defending Stanley Cup champion in the playoffs since Edmonton breezed past Calgary on its way to another title in 1988.

Vasilevskiy, who entered Monday night having given up one goal in each of his previous four games, has allowed one goal total in his last seven series-clinching wins.

NOTES: The Panthers outshot the Lightning 17-3 in the first period and 34-15 through the second. ... Florida C Joe Thornton played for the first time this postseason. It was the 42-year-old, six-time All-Star’s 187th career playoff game — second-most among active NHL players. ... C Brayden Point (lower body) remained sidelined for the Lightning. He hasn’t played since being injured during the Lightning’s opening-round Game 7 victory over Toronto.

Caption Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) knocks down Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) goes down after blocking a shot in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot after getting around Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) gets past Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Members of the Florida Panthers wait during a video review on what was originally called a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal was overturned. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) as Panthers' Maxim Mamin (98) defends during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) carries the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)