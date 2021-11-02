Vasilevskiy, Cirelli help Lightning end Capitals' streak

Killorn and Cirelli had second-period goals as Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead. Point put the the Lightning ahead 3-1 at 2:56 of the third.

Sheary's power-play goal got Washington to 3-2 with 8:22 left.

Leason scored 1:13 into the game when his shot from the right wing boards was redirected past Vasilevskiy off Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman’s stick. It came in his second game.

Vasilevskiy went post-to-post to make a nifty stop on Tom Wilson in the opening minute of the second period before Killorn tied it at 3:18 to extend his goal streak to four games.

Cirelli made it 2-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 8:40.

QUOTABLE

“National Hockey League, full of the best players in the world, and there’s certain players that stand apart," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Ovechkin. "He’s one of them. He’s blessed with size and strength, and that shooter’s mentality. You’re watching a generational talent.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Capitals: C Nic Dowd (lower body) was placed on injured reserve.

Lightning: D Cal Foote (finger surgery) made his season debut.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Wrapup a two-game Sunshine State trip Thursday night at Florida.

Lightning: Play at Toronto Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, shoots against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson is held back by linesman Brian Murphy (93) as he argues a penalty call during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson Credit: Mike Carlson

Caption Washington Capitals' Brett Leason (49), is congratulated on his first NHL goal by teammates Lars Eller (20), of Denmark and Dmitry Orlov (9), of Russia, as Tampa Bay Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare reacts during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson Credit: Mike Carlson