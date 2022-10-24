VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil remonstrated with the referee at halftime and received a yellow card, and also spoke to the match officials after the game.

“It's a blatant handball,” he said about the first goal. “His (Kehrer's) hands are in by his stomach and they move towards the ball.”

O'Neil complained the decisions against his team this season were “getting a bit ridiculous.”

“Since I’ve been here, there’s been 10 serious VAR checks and none have gone our way,” he said.

West Ham climbed to 10th place, one point and four spots above Bournemouth.

It was a second straight loss for Bournemouth, which lost two key players — striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Neto — to injuries during the game.

