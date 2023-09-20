BreakingNews
Clark-Shawnee earns one of highest Ohio School Report Card ratings in area

Vanna White extends her time at the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune' for two additional seasons

Vanna White will remain with "Wheel of Fortune'' for two additional seasons

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

Vanna White is not giving up her puzzle board when Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” In fact, she will be there for his first two seasons.

Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that White has extended her contract with the game show — taking her through the 2025-26 season. Her contract was expiring at the end of the current 41st season, which Sajak announced earlier this year would be his last.

White and Sajak have worked together since 1982 when “Wheel” began airing in syndication.

Confirmation of White's contract extension was announced while Seacrest was taping an upcoming interview segment for “Sunday Today with Willie Geist."

Seacrest called it “great news” and said that he has “been excited to work with her" and “can't wait.”

He will make his “Wheel of Fortune” debut next fall.

In Other News
1
Browns re-sign running back Kareem Hunt after star Nick Chubb lost for...
2
Alabama school band director says he was 'just doing my job' before...
3
3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them...
4
Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens, an innovator and the school's...
5
Prosecutors will lay out case against officers in the death of Elijah...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top