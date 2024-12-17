'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy says he's committed to change after domestic violence arrest

Late on the night of Dec. 10, officers in Burbank, near Los Angeles, were sent to a residence after a report of a man and woman arguing, according to police records. A woman told officers that her boyfriend lifted and threw her to the ground.

Kennedy, 32, whose legal name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested and released from jail after posting bail. The Burbank city attorney was to determine whether he would be charged; there was no immediate reply to an email seeking comment on whether charges are planned.

Authorities did not name the woman involved, but Kennedy is in a relationship with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ally Lewber.

In her own Instagram statement on Saturday, Lewber said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I’m okay and taking the time I need right now.”

Kennedy, the London-born reality TV star and DJ, has appeared on 10 seasons of "Vanderpump Rules," a Bravo and Peacock series based on the lives of workers at the swank restaurants of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Vanderpump.

The show is set to be rebooted with a new cast for its 12th season.