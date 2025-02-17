Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes scores NCAA Division I freshman record 55 points in win over Auburn

“I want to say that while it was another amazing performance from Mikayla, she wouldn’t have been able to do that if some other players didn’t step up," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "I thought Leilani Kapinus was amazing today. Aiyana Mitchell came in and got some big rebounds. Madison Greene, Jordyn Oliver, and Khamil Pierre all were outstanding. There are lots of ways that we are growing. I’m proud of the resiliency that our team showed today and I’m excited for them to celebrate a huge win on the road.”

Ayoka Lee of Kansas State holds the NCAA Division I record for points in a game with 61, set in 2022.

Blakes scored her 55th point from the foul line with 17 seconds left in OT. She then missed her next free throw, the only miss in 24 attempts. She scored 11 of her points in overtime as Vanderbilt improved to 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference and 19-7 overall. She added five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Blakes sent the game to overtime, hitting all three free throws after being fouled with less than a second left in regulation. She scored 16 points in the first half and 28 in the second.

Blakes also scored 53 points on Jan. 30 in a victory over Florida.

