Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter throws 7 more hitless innings

The Vanderbilt sophomore right-hander tossed seven hitless innings in the Commodores' 11-3 victory over Missouri on Friday night — after pitching a nine-inning no-hitter last Saturday against South Carolina.

The son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter is a favorite to go within the first few picks of the Major League Baseball draft in July, possibly No. 1 overall. The draft-eligible sophomore struck out 10 and walked two against Missouri. He hasn't allowed a hit since giving up two in the fifth inning against Oklahoma State on March 13 — a span of 16 2/3 innings.