Vanderbilt stuns Kentucky to end 26-game SEC losing streak

Vanderbilt's last conference win was Oct. 19, 2019 over Missouri 21-14.

TAKEAWAY

VANDERBILT

The Commodores defense, which had given up a conference-worst 36.8 points per game, was stellar. The defense had four sacks and six tackles for loss to go with an interception on the final play of the game. CJ Taylor led the defense with six tackles, a sack and the interception.

KENTUCKY

The Wildcats’ inability to get touchdowns in the red zone in the first half led to the 7-6 halftime deficit. Twice Kentucky drove inside Vandy’s 20 and another time inside the 30 to come away with just two field goals of 47 and 27 yards and blocked field goal from 37 yards. The second field goal completed a 66-yard, 15-play drive that stalled at the Vanderbilt 9.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt closes out the season with two home games, starting with Florida.

Kentucky continues its three-game home stand to end the season, hosting No. 1 Georgia.