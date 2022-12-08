Van Gaal, 71 and revitalized, may take another coaching job

The 71-year-old Van Gaal came out of retirement last year to take charge of the Netherlands for a third time and has led the team to the World Cup quarterfinals, displaying his usual brand of quirkiness off the field and tactical acumen in the dugout.

Having to battle against an aggressive form of prostate cancer hasn't dampened the enthusiasm of one of soccer's most colorful characters, who maintains he'll stand down as Netherlands coach after the tournament.