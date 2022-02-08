Van Dyke protesters fined $200 each, ordered to stay away

The five women and four men who call themselves the “Laquan Nine” had gone to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The group's attorney, William Hardwicke, argued that his clients' arrests were enough punishment. Hardwicke said the protest was nonviolent and "in the best tradition of civil disobedience."