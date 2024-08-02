BreakingNews
3 newly freed Americans are back on US soil after a landmark prisoner exchange with Russia

Van driver arrested after crashing into gates outside Irish prime minister's office in Dublin

Irish police say a driver has been arrested in Dublin after crashing his van into gates outside the offices of the prime minister and several other government buildings
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A driver was arrested early Friday morning after crashing his van into gates outside the offices of the Irish prime minister and several other government buildings in Dublin, police said.

The gate outside the attorney general's office was knocked off its hinges and there was significant damage outside the office of Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Police said they were also investigating criminal damage at the official residence of President Michael Higgins.

It was not immediately clear if that was related to the gate-crashing incident that occurred when government offices were closed. The locations are about 3 miles (5 kilometers) apart.

The driver, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offenses. The white van he was driving was towed from the scene.

The area was closed off while police investigated.

In Other News
1
Gunmen attack police escorting judges in northwest Pakistan, killing 2...
2
Algeria courts disenchanted youth as 78-year-old president vies for...
3
What are maternity homes? Their legacy is checkered
4
After the end of Roe v. Wade, a new beginning for maternity homes
5
After the end of Roe, a new beginning for maternity homes
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top