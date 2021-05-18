springfield-news-sun logo
Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Rep. Val Demings, D, Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Nation & World | Updated 23 minutes ago
By STEVEN SLOAN, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida. In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate. That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
