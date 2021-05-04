Vaccine sales power Pfizer through first quarter

Pfizer said even without vaccine sales it is meeting its goal of increasing revenue by at least 6% each year through 2025.

“Excluding the growth provided from (the vaccine), our revenues grew 8% operationally,” Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a prepared statement.

Sales of cancer drugs jumped 18% and sales of medicines administered in hospitals rebounded 11% as patients got treatments delayed by hesitance to go to hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients.

Pfizer now expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share, up from $3.10 to $3.20 per share in February, and revenue in the range of $70.5 billion to $72.5 billion, up from $59.4 billion to $61.4 billion in the February forecast.

Pfizer has said that this year it can produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine, including 200 million doses promised for the U.S. by the end of May.

In premarket trading, Pfizer shares rose 52 cents to $42.35.

