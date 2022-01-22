Hamburger icon
Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

Protestors gather to demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Credit: Fredrik Persson

Protestors gather to demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Fredrik Persson

Credit: Fredrik Persson

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements their governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic

HELSINKI (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in European capitals Saturday to protest vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm.

In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm and assembled in a main square for a protest organized by the Frihetsrorelsen - or Freedom Movement.

Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner. Police closely monitor the group, which has been associated with violent behavior at demonstrations.

Swedish security police had warned that right-wing extremists might take part in Saturday's protest. No major incidents or clashes were reported by late afternoon.

A similar demonstration with some 1,000 participants was held also in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The Finnish government authorized local and regional authorities just before Christmas to introduce “extensive and full measures” in response to rising virus cases involving the omicron variant.

The restrictions included limiting or prohibiting events, moving university classes online, limiting restaurant service and closing venues where people have a higher risk of exposure. Restaurants and events are allowed to require vaccine passports.

Police said some 4,000 people marched Saturday through the streets of central Helsinki to protest. A group called World Wide Demonstration organized the demonstration. No unrest or violence was reported to police.

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Demonstrator holds a placard that reads 'No to vaccine pass' in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Demonstrator holds a placard that reads 'No to vaccine pass' in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Demonstrator holds a placard that reads 'No to vaccine pass' in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Demonstrators march outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Demonstrators march outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Demonstrators march outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A demonstrator holds a placard as she talks with police officers outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A demonstrator holds a placard as she talks with police officers outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A demonstrator holds a placard as she talks with police officers outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

