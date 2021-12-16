Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Correction: US--Virus Outbreak-California Workplaces story

Nation & World
Updated 58 minutes ago
In a story published Dec. 16, 2021, about new workplace pandemic rules in California, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the rules taking effect in January erase distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees after close contact with someone who is infected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 16, 2021, about new workplace pandemic rules in California, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the rules taking effect in January erase distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees after close contact with someone who is infected. Unvaccinated employees still must quarantine, while vaccinated employees do not.

In Other News
1
Westbrook available, DeRozan cleared, numbers high elsewhere
2
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
3
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
4
Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving to play in road games
5
Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case heads to the jury
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top