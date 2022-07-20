Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

The city’s school board will consider firing schools police Chief Pete Arrendondo at a special meeting Saturday to consider the superintendent's recommendation. Arrendondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

School officials have previously resisted calls to fire Arrendondo. The announcement comes two days after a meeting the school board members were lambasted for more than three hours by members of the public, who accused them of not implementing basic security at Robb, of not being transparent about what happened and of failing to hold Arrendondo to account for his actions.