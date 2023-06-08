Utah to hold election for retiring congressman's seat in November

Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran and author, was first elected in 2012. He was reelected in November and announced last week that he planned to resign to help care for his wife, who he said was ill. Though Stewart’s departure will mean one less Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, it is not expected to affect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to steer a tight Republican majority. The district is reliably Republican and Stewart defeated a Democratic challenger by more than 30 percentage points in 2022.

The vacancy could set off a frenzy among Republicans in Utah, which wasn't expected to have an empty congressional seat in next year's election. Only one Republican candidate, former state Sen. Becky Edwards, has officially announced plans to vie for Stewart's seat.