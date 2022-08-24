Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments

The part of southeastern Utah where the two monuments are located has been at the center of some of the country’s most heated land management debates since then-President Bill Clinton designated Grand Staircase a national monument in 1996.

Together, the monuments encompass an area nearly the size of Connecticut, and were created by Democratic administrations.

Trump's decision to cut them in size opened them for mining and other development, although market dynamics kept that in check.

“President Biden made no attempt to explain how 3.23 million acres constituted the ‘smallest area compatible with the proper care and management’ of these supposed monuments,” the lawsuit claims, citing the 1906 Antiquities Act outlining rules for designating national monuments.

Two southern Utah counties, Kane and Garfield, joined the lawsuit.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday afternoon that the administration did not have any comment about the lawsuit.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.