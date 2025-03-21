Utah Rep. Maloy offers tepid criticism of some White House spending cuts at town hall

“When Biden was president, I had the same concern," she said, referring to former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Maloy's comments summed up her careful approach to criticizing Trump throughout the event, which she held with Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kennedy. The Utah lawmakers are among a handful of Republicans who have held public meetings against the recommendation of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who encouraged them to skip out after others drew protesters.

The boisterous audience in liberal Salt Lake City repeatedly urged Maloy to denounce Trump’s sweeping federal budget cuts. Maloy wields power over federal funding as a member of the House Appropriations Committee. She and Kennedy said they opposed some of the administration's cuts, including to the National Park Service. But Maloy also said tough spending decisions are necessary.

“We are not going to get out of the situation we’re in financially without all of us feeling some pain,” she said.

Maloy said she and Kennedy held the town hall because they believed Utah could set an example on how to hold civil discussions about tough issues. Questions were sent in to a message board and attendees could vote for those they were most interested in hearing. The question about authoritarianism came from a man who stood up and shouted it.

To jeers from the crowd, Kennedy defended Trump’s actions in his first three months in the White House, including the president's move to end foreign aid contracts at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“We need to make sure that our own house is in order," he said. “We’re spending money off in foreign lands on things that may or may not be meritorious. In this case, our grandchildren will be paying back with economic disaster.”

Maloy took a more tepid approach, telling the crowd she sees a need for more checks on the executive branch as Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders.

She said she called the White House to express concern about an order that directed federal agencies to lay off hundreds of thousands of probationary employees. Judges recently ordered the workers to be rehired. She said she supports broad efforts to shrink the size and scope of the federal government but thinks the mass firing of probationary workers was the wrong approach.

Many questions focused on how federal budget cuts might impact Utah's vast public lands, including its five national parks. Both lawmakers said they opposed the Trump administration's reductions of National Park Service staff, but that they had little power to influence his decisions. Some jobs have been restored.

Maloy, who lives just north of Zion National Park, began her career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, working to conserve natural resources, improve water quality and manage nutrients in the farmlands of southwest Utah. In Congress, she has served on subcommittees focusing on water resources and rural development. Her district includes many rural towns known for outdoor recreation.

Kennedy is a family doctor and former state senator. His district spans the entire eastern border of the state and groups vastly different communities, from the winter resort town of Park City, to the urban center of Provo, down to the red rock recreation hub of Moab.

Voters from both parties said after the town hall they had hoped to hear more about Social Security. Dozens of the program's offices across the country are slated to close due to actions taken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Not everyone in the crowd opposed Trump's actions. Andrew Turner, a 30-year-old Republican and engineering student, said he wished the lawmakers had more time to address the future of Social Security and criticized the audience for talking over Maloy and Kennedy as they tried to answer questions.

“Something will have to be done about Social Security because otherwise it’s going to collapse,” he said. “I know as somebody who’s younger, at the current trajectory, I’m probably not going to be able to use the program. So I support the budget cuts Trump is doing.”

