Utah officials secretly looked into female athlete's gender

Spatafore told a legislative hearing on transgender athletes Wednesday that the parents of the second- and third-place finishers in a competition last year filed a complaint with the association after the girl won first place in an event "by a wide margin,” the Tribune said.

The girl's school reviewed her high school record and determined she was registered as female. The Utah high school association asked the school to “double check,” Spatafore said, and officials contacted her middle and elementary schools to review files.

“The school went back to kindergarten,” Spatafore said, “and she’d always been a female.”

Spatafore refused to reveal the student’s grade, school or sport to protect her identity. He said the student and her family weren’t told because it might be offensive to them and that the parents would have been contacted “if needed.”

Spatafore said the association has looked into other complaints involving transgender athletes in its efforts to comply with the Utah law, which went into effect in July. Some complaints include "when an athlete doesn’t look feminine enough,” he said. None of the complaints have been verified.

Lawmakers didn't question the process during the hearing, the Tribune reported.

Before the ban, Utah had one registered transgender female athlete competing last year on a high school girls' team, Spatafore said.

In a lawsuit, three transgender girls and their parents claim the outright ban passed by the Republican-majority Utah Legislature wrongly keeps their children from participating in the sports. Their attorneys argue it violates provisions of the state constitution that prohibit discrimination and guarantee equal rights and due process.