Utah avalanche leads to shelter in place order at ski resort

The avalanche that began on Mount Superior — a peak in Utah's Wasatch Range — had expanded to the western edge of the Snowbird ski resort, which had reopened after the entire mountain closed a day prior due to torrential snowfall.

“We are taking every measure possible to confirm that no guests or employees were impacted," Snowbird said in a statement on Twitter, adding that it's using avalanche rescue dogs, radar technology, and probes to inspect the aftermath.