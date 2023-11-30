USC's Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon.

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after,” it said.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

___

