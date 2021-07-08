USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns

The news came on the same day that Olympic organizers and Japanese government officials revealed that, because of a state of emergency in response to rising virus numbers, they decided to ban fans from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas for the games that begin in two weeks.

Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and now, so are Japanese fans from almost all Olympic events. A small number will be at some; basketball is not one of those sports.

U.S. Olympic forward Draymond Green, who was on the team that won gold at the Rio Games in 2016 as well, said the Americans may reap a small benefit from playing in an empty arena in Tokyo.

“If anything, it may help us because everybody’s normally pulling to see us lose,” Green said. “You get a lot of these countries that really feed off their crowd, and you’ll have other countries coming to support those countries, to beat us. So if anything, it may help us. It’s unfortunate, obviously, what’s happening in Japan. The cases are rising. You hate to see it happen. But just from a pure basketball standpoint, I don’t think gives us a disadvantage.”

Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday, the highest total there since May 13. The new-case number dipped slightly Thursday, to 896.

