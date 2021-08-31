USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with survivors

Michigan State University, where Nassar worked for decades, agreed in May 2018 to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who said they were abused by Nassar.

There is a two-step voting process for claimants to determine whether to accept the offer. At least half the claimants who vote have to approve the agreement, and the majority needs to represent at least two-thirds of the monetary value of the settlement.

Survivors have been in mediation with USA Gymnastics since the organization filed for bankruptcy in December 2018.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan. Hundreds of athletes have come forward over the last five years saying Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment, including seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman.

Votes must be in by November 8, with any written objections to the proposal due by Nov. 19. A confirmation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8-9.

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung expressed optimism during the U.S. Olympic Trials in June that mediation with the survivors would be completed by the end of the year.

