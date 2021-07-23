US women tell 9th Circuit trial court didn't factor success

The USSF brief is due by Aug. 23 and the players’ optional reply brief is due 21 days after the USSF submission. The case likely will be assigned to a three-judge panel for oral argument.

“U.S. Soccer is committed to equal pay and to ensuring that our women’s national team remains the best in the world,” the federation said in a statement. “In ruling in favor of U.S. Soccer on the players’ pay discrimination claims, the district court rightly noted that the women’s national team negotiated for a different pay structure than the men’s national team, and correctly held that the women’s national team was paid more both cumulatively and on an average per-game basis than the men’s national team.”

The U.S. has won the last two Women’s World Cups and headed to this summer’s Olympic women’s soccer tournament as the favorite, then lost its opener 3-0 to Sweden on Wednesday in Tokyo.

The sides reached a settlement Dec. 1 on working condition claims that calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s team. The USSF says it pays equally for matches it controls but not for tournaments organized by soccer’s world governing body.

FIFA awarded $400 million in prize money for the 32 teams at the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.

Players faulted the USSF for selling marketing agreements that cover both the men and women.

“The federation refused (and still refuses) to allow companies to enter sponsorship deals solely with the USWNT, even though some sponsors want to do that because they view the USWNT as the more marketable team,” the women said in their brief.

United States' Julie Ertz reacts after losing 0-3 against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Sweden won 3-0. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) Credit: Ricardo Mazalan Credit: Ricardo Mazalan