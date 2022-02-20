US women take advantage of 3 own goals to beat New Zealand

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova subbed Moore out in the 40th minute, but reiterated support for her player.

“She had a tough day at the office. Obviously, she's sad and disappointed, but she's an unbelievable person and player who belongs on this team,” Klimkova said. “We are all behind her in this tough moment for her.”

The Americans were able to break New Zealand's press often in the first half and forced own goals by Moore, who was making her 50th international appearance. A crossing pass from the American's Sophia Smith into the box deflected off Smith's right leg to put the U.S. on top in the fifth minute. The goal snapped a 181-minute shutout streak.

One minute later, Sofia Huerta's pass into the center of the box went off Moore's head into the net to extend the U.S. lead to 2-0.

Moore then completed the most unfortunate of hat trick's in the 36th minute when the Liverpool women's defender couldn't clear Margaret Purce's pass and had it go off her left leg.

“We did a lot of work to put the ball in good spaces. We put in balls that were difficult to defend and it worked out,” Purce said.

Hatch entered the game at the start of the second half scored her third goal in the last three games for the national team in the 50th minute on a header from the center of the box on a crossing pass by Huerta.

“We’ve been working on swinging the ball around to our outside backs and our wingers and making sure that we’re available in the box,” Hatch said, “Laid a nice one across the face of the goal and I was able to head it in. So good cross and easy finish.”

Pugh would score in stoppage time, splitting two defenders and scoring on a breakaway in the 93rd minute.

Alyssa Naeher made one save for the U.S. It was her first match since Aug. 2, 2021, when she was forced to leave the Olympic semifinal against Canada in the 30th minute after suffering a knee injury.

Naeher was one of six changes in the starting 11 compared to Thursday's opener.

New Zealand's best opportunity came in the 32nd minute when Olivia Chance's shot in the box went wide left.

The tournament concludes Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, with the U.S. taking on Iceland, while New Zealand faces the Czech Republic.

Caption New Zealand forward Jacqui Hand, left, and United States midfielder Jaelin Howell try to head the ball during the second half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption United States forward Mallory Pugh, right, celebrates her goal with midfielder Jaelin Howell during the second half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match against New Zealand Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore wipes her face as she walks to the bench after being taken out of the game during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore, left, kicks the ball past United States midfielder Catarina Macario during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler, left, and defender Meikayla Moore react after an own goal during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler, second from right, makes a saves as United States forward Margaret Purce, second from left, leaps over her while defender Ali Riley, left, and defender Claudia Bunge watch during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand forward Hannah Wilkinson, left, and United States midfielder Andi Sullivan try to head the ball during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand defender CJ Bott, left, receives a yellow card during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill