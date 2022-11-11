US women fall to Germany, 1st 3-game losing streak since '93

Rapinoe scored off a cross from Alex Morgan to tie the game.

It was the first of two friendlies against Germany to conclude the year. Both teams are preparing for next summer's Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The United States has won the past two women's World Cups and has four titles overall.

Germany is the only other team to win multiple women's World Cups, with titles in 2003 and 2007.

Germany lost to England in the final of the Women's Euro this summer but has won four straight since.

The teams meet again Sunday at Red Bull Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The United States heads to New Zealand in January for training camp and a pair of exhibition games against the Kiwis on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, both in stadiums where the Americans will play during the group stage of the World Cup.

___

