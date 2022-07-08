US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

“Obviously, being a young player on this team, it can be a little bit intimidating, but I think I've found my confidence and I've just felt I can be myself on the field,” Smith said. “That's just what I've been doing and my team has been super supportive of that.”

Megan Rapinoe was not available for the match because she was at the White House on Thursday to receive the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The United States defeated Haiti 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament, while Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0. The Americans will face Mexico and the Reggae Girlz will face Haiti in their final group matches on Monday.

“We didn't play well,” Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said. “You're not going to play the world's champ and play that bad and expect anything to come out of the game. We weren't good.”

Eight teams were playing in the W Championship, divided into two groups. The top two teams in each group qualify for the World Cup. The two third-place teams will advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the W Championship will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are in the other group.

Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire (19) and United States' Sophia Smith fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby (4) and United States' Lindsey Horan fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

United States' Kristie Mewis scores from the penalty spot her side's 4th goal against Jamaica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

United States' Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring her side's 5th goal against Jamaica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire (19) controls the ball as United States' Mallory Pugh falls on the pitch during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)