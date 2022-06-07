springfield-news-sun logo
X

US woman to plead guilty to leading Islamic State battalion

FILE - The U.S. Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., on Sept. 2, 2021. Court records show that Allison Fluke-Ekren is set to plead guilty to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria. A plea hearing for Allison Fluke-Ekren is to take place June 7, 2022, in federal court in Alexandria. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., on Sept. 2, 2021. Court records show that Allison Fluke-Ekren is set to plead guilty to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria. A plea hearing for Allison Fluke-Ekren is to take place June 7, 2022, in federal court in Alexandria. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
Court records show that an American woman is set to plead guilty to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An American woman is set to plead guilty Tuesday to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria, court records show.

A plea hearing for Allison Fluke-Ekren is to take place in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, according to a court notation. Her lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Fluke-Ekren, who once lived in Kansas, was brought to the U.S. in January to face a criminal charge of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. She moved to Egypt in 2008 and starting in late 2016, according to prosecutors, she led an all-female Islamic State unit in the Syrian city of Raqqa that was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts.

A detention memo filed by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says she trained children how to use assault rifles and at least one witness saw one of her children — approximately 6 or 7 years old — holding a machine gun in the family’s home in Syria.

Prosecutors have also said Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S. and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall. She told one witness that “she considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources,” according to an FBI affidavit.

A criminal complaint against Fluke-Ekren was filed under seal in 2019 but not made public until she was brought back to the U.S. to face charges.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

In Other News
1
World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war
2
Past UK Conservative leaders who faced leadership challenges
3
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
4
Mass shootings intensify reform efforts at grassroots level
5
German prosecutors probe 3 rail workers over fatal crash
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top