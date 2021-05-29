US wins 4th straight in world hockey, beating Norway 2-1

Also in Group B, Roman Starchenko had two goals and three assists in Kazakhstan's 11-3 victory over Italy.
Russia and Slovakia each won to remain tied for the Group A lead.
Sergei Tolchinski had a goal and an assist in a third-period burst in Russia's 4-1 victory over Switzerland, and Julius Hudacek made 24 saves in Slovakia's 2-0 victory over Denmark.
Also, Libor Sulak scored twice in the Czech Republic's 2-1 victory over Britain.
Ryan Donato of the US, centre, challenges for the puck with Norway's goaltender Henrik Haukeland, left, and Norway's Stefan Espeland during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Norway and United States at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Credit: Sergei Grits
Christian Wolanin of the US, centre, challenges for the puck with Norway's Emilio Pettersen during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Norway and United States at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Credit: Sergei Grits
Players of Slovakia team celebrate during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Denmark and Slovakia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)
Credit: Oksana Dzadan
Peter Cehlarik of Slovakia celebrates scoring a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Denmark and Slovakia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)
Credit: Oksana Dzadan
Jesper Jensen Aabo of Denmark, right, and Samuel Knazko of Slovakia battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Denmark and Slovakia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)
Credit: Oksana Dzadan
Finland's Hannes Bjorninen, left, tries to score against Germany's goaltender Mathias Niederberger during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Finland at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Credit: Sergei Grits
Jason Robertson of the US, left, challenges for the puck with Norway's Tommy Kristiansen during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Norway and United States at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Credit: Sergei Grits
Sergei Tolchinski, right, and Anton Slepyshev of Russia celebrate during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Switzerland and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
Credit: Roman Koksarov
