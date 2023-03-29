US Westinghouse to supply fuel to both Czech nuclear plants

”We are proud to be the first Western alternative with a proven fuel design for this type of units,” Tarik Choho, president of Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel, said.

CEZ last year selected Westinghouse and France's Framatome to supply fuel for the Czech Republic's other, Temelin nuclear plant. The country's six nuclear reactors generate more than a third of its total electricity needs.

CEZ operates four 510-megawatt units at the Dukovany power plant and another two 1,000-megawatt reactors at the Temelin plant.

Unlike its western neighbors Austria and Germany, the Czech Republic is doubling down on nuclear power in conjunction with renewable energy sources after deciding to phase out coal as a fuel for energy generation by 2033.

CEZ launched a tender last year for a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear plant as the country aims to increase nuclear power generation.

Russia’s Rosatom and China’s CNG were excluded from the tender on security grounds.