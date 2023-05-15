US Virgin Islands says it can't find Elon Musk to serve a subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

It sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that JPMorgan enabled Epstein's recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein, 66, took his own life in August 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges in a federal jail in Manhattan. Authorities alleged that he recruited and sexually abused dozens of underage girls at his mansions in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, in the early 2000s. He had pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for JPMorgan did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

In the past, they have said victims are entitled to justice but litigation attempting to blame the financial institution for Epstein's actions were legally meritless, directed at the wrong party and should be dismissed.