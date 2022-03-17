US vet jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture

The suit also alleges that White's imprisonment was an effort by Iran to extract concessions from the Trump administration and to "manufacture additional leverage for diplomacy" in the aftermath of Iran's withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal with the U.S. Diplomats are currently trying to salvage a deal that would bring Iran back into compliance with limits on its nuclear program.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Besides White, other plaintiffs include his mother and two brothers.

It was not immediately clear if Iran planned to formally respond to the complaint, or if it had a lawyer who might enter an appearance in the case. If Iran does not respond to the allegations, a judge could enter a default judgment on White's behalf, enabling White to collect damages from a fund set up for victims of acts of state-sponsored terrorism.

The State Department arranged for his release in June 2020, flying him back to the U.S. as part of a deal that spared additional prison time for an American-Iranian doctor convicted in the U.S. of sanctions violations. White later made a videotaped appearance at that summer's Republican National Convention in a segment with former President Donald Trump and other hostages and detainees freed during the Trump administration.

