US urges Lebanese leaders to break political impasse

The local currency has been in free fall since late 2019, losing around 90 percent of its value. The government defaulted on its foreign debt last year and nearly half the population has been pushed into poverty and unemployment.

“America and its international partners are gravely concerned with the failure here to advance the critical reform agenda long demanded by the Lebanese people,” Hale told reporters Wednesday after meeting Lebanon’s longtime Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.

The current crisis, he said, was the culmination of decades of mismanagement, corruption and the failure of Lebanese leaders to put the interests of the country first.

“It is time now to call on Lebanese leaders to show sufficient flexibility to form a government that is willing and capable of true and fundamental reform,” Hale added, calling it the only path out of this crisis.

“It’s also only a first step. Sustained cooperation will be needed if we’re going to see transparent reforms adopted and implemented.”

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, right, leaves the office of the Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, left, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Hale berated Lebanese officials for fighting over the shape of a new government for months while millions of Lebanese endure mounting economic and social hardship. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla