US, UK galleries buy masterpiece 'Portrait of Mai' for $62M

He returned to his homeland in 1777 and died there two years later.

Reynolds was one of Britain’s leading society artists, and his painting of Mai, which shows him as a dignified figure in flowing robes, caused a sensation when it was first exhibited in 1776. Reynolds never sold it, and it remained in his studio when he died in 1792.

Getty museum director Timothy Potts said the painting — formerly known as ”Portrait of Omai,” the name by which the prince was known in Britain — “is not only one of the greatest masterpieces of British art, but also the most tangible and visually compelling manifestation of Europe’s first encounters with the peoples of the Pacific islands.”

After Reynolds’ death in 1792, the painting was bought by the artist’s friend the Earl of Carlisle and remained at his stately home, Castle Howard, until it was sold to a private collector in 2001 for $16.5 million, at the time one of the highest prices ever paid for a British painting.

The U.K. government blocked its export, and British institutions have been battling for two decades to raise the money to keep the portrait in the country.

Cullinan acknowledged that saving the painting had cost “a huge amount of money” at a time when Britons are feeling the pinch from a cost-of-living crisis. But he said it was worth it.

“What none of us wanted was that in 100 years’ time people would be lamenting that we let this go because we were quibbling about the price,” he told the BBC.