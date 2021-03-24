US, Turkey remain divided over purchase of Russia's S-400s

Turkey argues that the Russian system, which cost it $2.5 billion, is not a threat to NATO, and has repeatedly called for dialogue to resolve the issue. Washington insists the sanctions cannot be lifted as long as the Russian system remains in Turkey's possession.

A U.S. State Department statement said Wednesday that during their talk, “Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 air defense system.”

On Tuesday, Blinken said during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that “it’s no secret that we have differences with Turkey, including over the S-400s.”

He continued: “It’s also no secret that Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally, and one that I believe we have a strong interest in keeping anchored to NATO.”

Meanwhile, Cavusoglu told journalists that his talks with Blinken also focused on U.S.-supported plans for Turkey to host peace talks between the conflicting sides in Afghanistan, before a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country.

Turkey and the U.S. were working to ensure that the Afghan government and the Taliban reach an agreement on a “roadmap” for Afghanistan during the Turkish-hosted conference, Cavusoglu said.