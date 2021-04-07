US trade deficit jumps 4.8% to $71.1 billion in February

The February services surplus of $16.9 billion was the lowest since January of 2012, tripped up by a decline in exports of travel services. The U.S. generally runs a big deficit in goods and a surplus in services such as travel and transport.

The year-to-date trade deficit after two months of 2021 is $138.9 billion, more than 68% higher than the $82.4 billion for January and February of 2020.

The goods deficit with China grew 11.4% from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9% from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.

President Joe Biden and his team have been relatively quiet regarding his predecessor's hardline trade policies. Biden seems to be more focused on domestic policies so far and hasn’t called off former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China or suggested he would scale back tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.