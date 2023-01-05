US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

Also included in the aid package will be HUMVEES, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, or MRAPs, and a large amount of missiles and other ammunition, according to U.S. officials.

The aid comes on the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic visit to Washington last month, when he slipped secretly out of his war-torn nation for the first time to thank America and predict that 2023 would be a "turning point" in the conflict. In urging more support for his country's war effort, he told Congress, "Your money is not charity," and instead is "an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including armored vehicles and Patriot missile batteries. The $1.85 billion aid package last month included for the first time a Patriot battery, the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine in the war effort. It also provided an undisclosed number of Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits, to modify massive bombs by adding tail fins and precision navigation systems so they can be guided to a target.

The German government in a statement Thursday announced it would also provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery.