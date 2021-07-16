US to send first vaccine doses to Africa in coming days

“As many wealthy countries return to normal, Africa is returning to lockdown," said Tom Hart, the acting CEO of the ONE Campaign. “Many of these cases and deaths could be prevented by one thing: access to vaccines. The Biden administration’s announcement is a good next step, but the reality is that Africa needs 200 million doses by the end of September to stem this crisis.”

The shipments come as part of an initial supply of 80 million doses that President Joe Biden had pledged to send out to the world by the end of June, though deliveries were slowed by regulatory and logistical hurdles in recipient countries. They mark the Biden administration’s down payment on a plan to buy and donate 500 million more doses for the world over the coming year.

To date the U.S. has shipped more than 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 30 countries and territories.