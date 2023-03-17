US to pledge over $171M in humanitarian help for Venezuela

Neither of those wages is enough to feed one person, let alone a family. The cost of a basic basket of goods for a family of four was estimated at $372 in December.

A U.N. report published last year estimated humanitarian needs at $795 million to help about 5.2 million people in Venezuela through health, education, water and sanitation, food and other projects.

The State Department said the funding being announced Friday includes more than $84 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development for health care, food, water and other services to people living in Venezuela and for emergency food assistance for Venezuelan migrants. The money will go to U.N. agencies and nongovernmental groups already operating in Venezuela.

USAID will also provide $31 million for development efforts, including socio-economic integration help for Venezuelans in Colombia, where the largest share of migrants has resettled during the crisis, and in Ecuador. Some of that amount will go to support human rights organizations, independent media outlets and other groups.

More than $56 million from the State Department will be directed to humanitarian programs for Venezuelans and their host countries, including emergency shelter, mental health services, and protection for women, Indigenous people and other vulnerable groups..