US to help Ukraine repair power grid after Russian strikes

The U.S. Agency for International Development plans to use the money to procure backup power for Kyiv's water and district-heating systems. The funding also will help replenish supplies of gas turbines, transformers and other vital power equipment.

USAID administration Samantha Power, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, announced the funding in a statement Wednesday. USAID says the money comes from the supplemental Ukraine funding approved by Congress last month.